FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of FONAR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
FONAR Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of FONR opened at $13.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 7.90. FONAR has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About FONAR
FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FONAR (FONR)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for FONAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FONAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.