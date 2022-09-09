FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of FONAR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get FONAR alerts:

FONAR Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FONR opened at $13.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 7.90. FONAR has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About FONAR

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in FONAR during the first quarter worth about $398,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in FONAR by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 76,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 22,344 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in FONAR by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FONAR by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,745 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of FONAR by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FONAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FONAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.