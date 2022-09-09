Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) Trading 1.2% Higher

Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.49 and last traded at $24.43. 4,501 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 202% from the average session volume of 1,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.

Formidable ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formidable ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formidable ETF stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 986,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,828 shares during the period. Formidable ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 89.67% of Formidable ETF worth $25,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Formidable ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formidable ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.