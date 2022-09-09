Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Holdings Increased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,334,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 232,837 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 1.12% of Fortis worth $264,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTS. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth about $313,094,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Fortis by 310.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,383,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,179,000 after buying an additional 1,803,300 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,935,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,811,000 after purchasing an additional 512,100 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,359,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,633,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $823,337,000 after purchasing an additional 413,289 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.88.

FTS stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.35.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). Fortis had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.4149 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 79.33%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

