Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.09

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 34042 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.95, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$34.06 million and a P/E ratio of 100.00.

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

