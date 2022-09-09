Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Northcoast Research lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

In related news, VP Paul Chhabra sold 12,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $856,764.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,988.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 10,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.46, for a total transaction of $954,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,033.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Chhabra sold 12,236 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $856,764.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,988.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,209 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,116 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 76,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $645,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,487,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $87.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $96.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.94.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $551.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.67 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Stories

