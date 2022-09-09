Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Rating Increased to Buy at Peel Hunt

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FNLPF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 780 ($9.42) to GBX 750 ($9.06) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,225 ($14.80) price target (up previously from GBX 1,175 ($14.20)) on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $941.67.

Fresnillo Stock Performance

FNLPF stock opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $13.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

