Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) dropped 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.37 and last traded at $26.53. Approximately 1,154 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 727,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FYBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FYBR. Amundi purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at about $1,728,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at about $852,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 161.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 527,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after purchasing an additional 326,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 791.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 707,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 628,586 shares during the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

See Also

