FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $58.43

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $58.43 and traded as high as $58.97. FRP shares last traded at $58.69, with a volume of 7,331 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.45. The stock has a market cap of $558.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 485.62 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FRP in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in FRP in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of FRP during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of FRP by 108.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of FRP by 52.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

