FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $58.43

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $58.43 and traded as high as $58.97. FRP shares last traded at $58.69, with a volume of 7,331 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.45. The stock has a market cap of $558.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 485.62 and a beta of 0.53.
FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.
