Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 524,529 Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 217.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524,529 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 5.45% of ModivCare worth $88,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after buying an additional 20,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MODV opened at $110.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.82. ModivCare Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $191.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

MODV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on ModivCare to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens restated an “initiates” rating on shares of ModivCare in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

