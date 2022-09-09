Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,417,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,660 shares during the quarter. Brink’s comprises approximately 1.4% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 7.19% of Brink’s worth $232,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Brink’s by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Brink’s by 551.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Brink’s by 111.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $54.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.45. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $52.69 and a 12-month high of $76.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Brink’s had a return on equity of 83.35% and a net margin of 3.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Brink’s from $96.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

