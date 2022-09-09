Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $145.89 Million Stock Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,407,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 423,579 shares during the period. Kite Realty Group Trust accounts for about 0.9% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 2.93% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $145,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 776.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Compass Point cut their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $19.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $23.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -135.48%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

