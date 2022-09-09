Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,157 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.20% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $117,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THG. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,408,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 378.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 54,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,743,000 after purchasing an additional 50,073 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $7,027,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 482,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,104,000 after purchasing an additional 42,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $132.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.26. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.69 and a fifty-two week high of $155.55.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total transaction of $129,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.