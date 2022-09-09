Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,070,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 636,805 shares during the period. Science Applications International makes up 1.1% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $190,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAIC. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 2,600 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $242,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on SAIC. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.86.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $93.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.70. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $97.82.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.07. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.39%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Recommended Stories

