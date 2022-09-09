Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,223,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $77,773,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.50% of Hanesbrands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.73.

NYSE HBI opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average is $12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

