Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,488,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467,546 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource comprises approximately 1.0% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.41% of Builders FirstSource worth $160,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,428,000 after purchasing an additional 86,484 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,457,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,766,000 after purchasing an additional 117,308 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,535,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,187,000 after buying an additional 133,719 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,660,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,350,000 after purchasing an additional 981,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 982,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,421,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,928,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $58.68 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $3.35. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 58.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.77.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.