GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Up 7.6%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.20 and last traded at $27.80. 127,463 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,792,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of -0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GameStop

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1,052.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 3,400.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 323.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 50.0% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the first quarter worth $50,000. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.