GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Up 7.6%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.20 and last traded at $27.80. 127,463 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,792,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.83.
Separately, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.
The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of -0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.31.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1,052.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 3,400.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 323.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 50.0% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the first quarter worth $50,000. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
