Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) Shares Sold by Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA cut its position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,115 shares during the quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned 0.54% of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $6,266,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 86.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 363,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 169,089 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the first quarter worth $934,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the first quarter worth $294,000. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Price Performance

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Profile

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the gaming and hospitality sectors.

