GCN Coin Market Capitalization Tops $31,698.42 (GCN)

GCN Coin (GCN) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $31,698.42 and $4.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00023903 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.01 or 0.00286802 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001035 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001220 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002384 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00029012 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com.

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.