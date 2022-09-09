GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Bought by DigitalBridge Group Inc.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 236.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,086 shares during the quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in GDS were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in GDS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,988,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in GDS by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,044 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in GDS by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,176,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,960 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its position in GDS by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,556,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,392,000 after acquiring an additional 658,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tekne Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

GDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of GDS from $71.50 to $48.90 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GDS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GDS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.97.

Shares of GDS traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.47. 5,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. GDS Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $65.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.56.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $344.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.75 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 18.23%. Analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

