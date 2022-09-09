Geller Advisors LLC Has $312,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Geller Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 33,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 5.1% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 5.9% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,326.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,338,959 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.08. 19,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

