Geller Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Geller Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.91. 20,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,525,525. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.16.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

