Geller Advisors LLC Sells 25 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Geller Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 0.2% of Geller Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $10.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $522.51. 34,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,519. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $463.91 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $517.90 and a 200 day moving average of $553.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $211.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.09 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.