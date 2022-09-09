Geller Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Geller Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,978 shares during the quarter. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 28,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 3.4% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 79,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 101,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.02. 412,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,904,252. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $281.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.46. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

