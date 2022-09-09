General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 736.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $74.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.73.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. General Electric’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.15.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

