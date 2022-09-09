General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 162.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,130,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,556,537 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in General Mills were worth $279,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 17.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 178,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,076,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 9.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Trading Up 0.2 %

GIS traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,692. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.33. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.47 and a twelve month high of $78.54.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.