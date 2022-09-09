General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,497,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467,231 shares during the quarter. General Mills comprises about 0.7% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $304,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in General Mills by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 178,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

General Mills Trading Down 0.1 %

GIS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.59. 69,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,204,692. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.16. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.47 and a 1-year high of $78.54. The company has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

