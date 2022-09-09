Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €51.10 ($52.14) and last traded at €51.00 ($52.04). Approximately 86,880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 140,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at €50.35 ($51.38).

GXI has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($98.98) target price on Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($89.80) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($107.14) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.50 ($66.84) target price on Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €57.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of €63.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

