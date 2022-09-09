GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.16–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $105.00 million-$106.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.41 million. GitLab also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.67–$0.64 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GTLB. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of GitLab to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GitLab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on GitLab to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank started coverage on GitLab in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.50.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Stock Up 3.7 %

GTLB stock traded up $2.03 on Friday, reaching $57.31. 28,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,465. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.27 and a 200-day moving average of $51.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion and a PE ratio of -37.74. GitLab has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $137.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative net margin of 51.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $3,959,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,609.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $3,959,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,609.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,192,617.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 193,196 shares of company stock valued at $11,762,380.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $679,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after buying an additional 1,898,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of GitLab by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,265,000 after buying an additional 115,186 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in GitLab in the second quarter valued at $8,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.