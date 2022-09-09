Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR – Get Rating) were up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.81 and last traded at $7.81. Approximately 246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 22,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF Stock Up 6.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $642,000.

