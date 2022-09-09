Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.24- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $456.00M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.89 million. Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.03- EPS.

Globant Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of GLOB traded up $5.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,033. Globant has a 52-week low of $159.56 and a 52-week high of $354.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.61 and its 200-day moving average is $214.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Globant had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globant will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLOB. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Globant to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $265.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 22.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Globant by 10.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Globant during the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

(Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.