Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Trading Down 2.3%

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.29. Approximately 1,830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 234,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gogoro in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.60 target price on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59.

Gogoro ( NASDAQ:GGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gogoro stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.35% of Gogoro as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Gogoro Inc manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone.

