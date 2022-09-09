Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd Has $7.65 Million Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 270.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,175 shares during the quarter. Pinduoduo accounts for about 5.0% of Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $7,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the first quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 85.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 295.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.73.

Pinduoduo Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of PDD stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,674,355. The stock has a market cap of $86.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $107.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.49.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinduoduo

(Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.