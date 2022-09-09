GoodHaven Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,100 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

GoodHaven Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up approximately 2.9% of GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,966,980,000 after purchasing an additional 624,549 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,458,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,313,125,000 after buying an additional 1,017,515 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,694,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,290,000 after buying an additional 1,372,217 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $783,509,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,592,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $560,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.00. The company had a trading volume of 50,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $44.28 and a one year high of $83.90. The firm has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.10.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 48.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.04.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 18,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,937,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Cohler purchased 18,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,492.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

