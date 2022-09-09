GoodHaven Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

GoodHaven Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.8% of GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.93. 276,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,798,606. The company has a market cap of $176.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.71 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.68.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

