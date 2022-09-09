Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) Shares Sold by Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lowered its holdings in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 321,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,153 shares during the quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings in Gores Holdings VII were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSEV. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 514,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 314,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 73,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,433,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,025,000 after acquiring an additional 625,217 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gores Holdings VII Stock Performance

GSEV stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $9.94.

About Gores Holdings VII

