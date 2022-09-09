GQG Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 9,306,385 United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,306,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,087,000. GQG Partners LLC owned approximately 3.57% of United States Steel at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 24,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $23.00 target price on United States Steel in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.05.

Shares of United States Steel stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $25.23. 454,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,494,122. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $39.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.35.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.01. United States Steel had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 1.17%.

United States Steel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

