GQG Partners LLC Invests $57.53 Million in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,117,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,529,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRL. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 39.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HRL. Stephens lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRL remained flat at $46.84 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 46,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,442. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.52. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

