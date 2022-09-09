GQG Partners LLC Makes New $3.62 Million Investment in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 123,902 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in E. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ENI by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 3,614.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,897 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENI Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:E traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.55. 3,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,684. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average is $26.94. Eni S.p.A. has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ENI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. ENI’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ENI from €14.90 ($15.20) to €15.70 ($16.02) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ENI from €20.00 ($20.41) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ENI from €15.40 ($15.71) to €14.10 ($14.39) in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.76.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

