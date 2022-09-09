GQG Partners LLC Purchases 6,558,516 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,236,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,558,516 shares during the quarter. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras comprises about 6.7% of GQG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. GQG Partners LLC owned approximately 2.98% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras worth $2,874,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,323 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 18,602 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2,464.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,001 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 67,750 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 759,011 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 113,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 252,420 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 71,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBR stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $13.92. 961,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,474,092. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.68. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.2949 per share. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 44.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

