GQG Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

GQG Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,514 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,094 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,957,133,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 143,533,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,804,644,000 after buying an additional 6,510,874 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 104,116,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,695,000 after buying an additional 3,922,400 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 28,935,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,455,000 after buying an additional 167,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,705,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,543,000 after buying an additional 2,257,834 shares in the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 17 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.18.

UBS Group Trading Up 2.9 %

About UBS Group

UBS traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.57. 77,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,122. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

