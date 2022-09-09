GQG Partners LLC Takes Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,735 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE SHEL traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.39. The stock had a trading volume of 218,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926,123. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.60 and a 200 day moving average of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $204.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Shell Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,134.13.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

