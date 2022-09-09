GQG Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

GQG Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,280,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173,071 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca comprises 2.8% of GQG Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. GQG Partners LLC owned approximately 0.59% of AstraZeneca worth $1,212,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,840.50.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,010,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.26. The firm has a market cap of $188.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.44. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $53.63 and a one year high of $71.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently -221.95%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

