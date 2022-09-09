Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) & DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Head-To-Head Contrast

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) and Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for DoubleDown Interactive and Greenidge Generation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 2 0 3.00 Greenidge Generation 0 1 1 0 2.50

DoubleDown Interactive currently has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 120.37%. Greenidge Generation has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 332.90%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than DoubleDown Interactive.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleDown Interactive $363.20 million 1.39 $78.11 million $0.53 19.26 Greenidge Generation $107.28 million 0.29 -$44.48 million ($3.93) -0.59

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and Greenidge Generation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

DoubleDown Interactive has higher revenue and earnings than Greenidge Generation. Greenidge Generation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DoubleDown Interactive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and Greenidge Generation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleDown Interactive 7.31% 2.89% 2.53% Greenidge Generation -105.74% 6.12% 3.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.8% of DoubleDown Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by institutional investors. 66.9% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DoubleDown Interactive beats Greenidge Generation on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers. The company was formerly known as The8Games Co., Ltd. and changed its name to DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. in December 2019. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

