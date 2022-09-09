Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Price Target Cut to $358.00

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $375.00 to $358.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 112.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GPI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of GPI opened at $168.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.63 and a 200-day moving average of $177.54. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $145.72 and a one year high of $212.23. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $12.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.56 by $1.44. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.31 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 44.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $1,028,000. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

