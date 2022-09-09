Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $224.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 61.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 53.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 48.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 15.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ASR opened at $215.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.99. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $176.77 and a 52-week high of $230.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.79. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 19.33%. Equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

