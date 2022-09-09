GSK (LON:GSK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,331.00

Shares of GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,331 ($16.08) and last traded at GBX 1,345.48 ($16.26), with a volume of 7126080 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,347.40 ($16.28).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,975 ($23.86) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,630 ($19.70) target price on GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on GSK from GBX 1,850 ($22.35) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) target price on GSK in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,753.75 ($21.19).

GSK Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,579.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,653.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67. The company has a market cap of £55.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,191.23.

GSK Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.25 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total value of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total value of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). Also, insider Manvinder Singh Banga purchased 647 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,691 ($20.43) per share, with a total value of £10,940.77 ($13,219.88). Insiders purchased a total of 662 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,798 in the last quarter.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

