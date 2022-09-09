GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Mork Capital Management LLC

Mork Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,148 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in GSK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 42,511 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 13,338 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 253,543 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,060,000 after buying an additional 21,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, AlphaValue lowered GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,700.00.

GSK Price Performance

GSK Increases Dividend

NYSE:GSK opened at $31.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.70. The firm has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 50.66%.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

