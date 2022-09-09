Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,031 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 5,905 shares.The stock last traded at $10.27 and had previously closed at $9.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GHLD shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Guild in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Guild from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Guild alerts:

Guild Trading Up 8.1 %

The company has a market cap of $726.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guild

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. Guild had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $287.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that Guild Holdings will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Guild in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Guild in the second quarter worth $35,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guild in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Guild by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Guild by 46.9% in the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 44,844 shares during the period. 7.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guild Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.