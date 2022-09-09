Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

HAE traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.87. 439,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,442. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.93. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.68 and a beta of 0.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Haemonetics had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Haemonetics

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HAE shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.80.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $71,864.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,148 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $71,864.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $590,859.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,387.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,555 shares of company stock valued at $687,351 over the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 33.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

