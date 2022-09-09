Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Acquires 8,783 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 1.3% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.78% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $19,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $55.83 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $50.55 and a 52-week high of $68.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.60.

